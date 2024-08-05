Lanesboro celebrates 40th annual Buffalo Bill Days

The major local, regional and national news events, sports, weather conditions and traffic are examined and reported by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News-) Residents of Lanesboro, Minnesota celebrated the 40th anniversary of the town’s annual “Buffalo Bill Days” celebration, held from August 1-4, 2024.

According to the Lanesboro Chamber of Commerce, Buffalo Bill—whose real name was William F. Cody—visited Lanesboro in the late 1880’s to spend time with his friend, a local medical practitioner named Dr. Frank “White Beaver” Powell.

In 1900, Cody and Powell organized a Wild West Show in Lanesboro, featuring cowboys, sharpshooters, and Native American performers; the kind of which would rocket Buffalo Bill to worldwide fame as an icon of the American Old West.

“It was always a great time attending this event, growing up in Lanesboro,” said Mitchell Walbridge, who serves on the event’s organizing committee. “We rely on the volunteers to make it successful, but it’s just great to see the community members, organizations and the businesses come together to support the event, not just for our community but for our visitors.”

The weekend featured golf, softball, volleyball tournaments, plays at the Commonweal Theatre, beer and brat tents, barbecue chicken, live music, bingo, dancing, karaoke, and a grand parade on Sunday.