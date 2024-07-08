I-90 closure at County Road 35 for bridge demolition near Stewartville

(MNDot) – Motorists traveling on Interstate 90 will encounter a detour at Olmsted County Road 35 from 7 p.m. on Friday, July 12 to 5 a.m. on Monday, July 15 for bridge demolition, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The following are the detours.

I-90 eastbound motorists should take Exit 205, go east on Co. Rd. 6, go north on Hwy 63 and then exit to I-90 east.

I-90 westbound motorists should take Exit 209A, go south on Hwy 63, go west on Co. Rd. 6 and then exit to I-90 west.

The Olmsted County Road 35 bridge over I-90 is being replaced and construction is starting July 8. It is expected to be completed by late-October. County Road 35 motorists will use the following detours beginning July 8.

To reach County Road 35 west of I-90 From Highway 63, motorists should go west on County Road 6 then north on County Road 8 to reach County Road 35 west of I-90 From I-90, motorists should exit at County Road 6 and go west, then north on County Road 8 to reach County Road 35 west of I-90

To reach County Road 35 east of I-90 From County Road 8, motorists should go south, then east on County Road 6 and then north on Highway 63 to reach County Road 35 east of I-90 From I-90, motorists should exit at County Road 6 and go east, then north on Highway 63 to reach County Road 35 west of I-90



To learn more about the project and to sign up to receive project update emails, visit the MnDOT project website.