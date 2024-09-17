Governor Walz encourages Minnesotans impacted by flooding to apply for assistance

(Office of Gov. Walz) – Governor Tim Walz is encouraging Minnesotans impacted by this summer’s severe flooding to apply for federal assistance. Homeowners and renters in 19 counties affected by this summer’s severe flooding have until September 27 to apply for federal disaster assistance.

“Countless Minnesotans experienced flood damage to their homes this summer – not just losing furniture and belongings, but also critical infrastructure including water heaters and furnaces. Help is available, and I encourage all Minnesotans in the impacted counties to take advantage of these resources,” said Governor Walz. “With the support from federal, state, and local partners, we’re not stopping until Minnesotans have what they need to recover.”

The federal disaster assistance provides resources to reimburse individuals and communities for debris removal, emergency protective measures, and repair and replacement of damaged infrastructure.

The September 27 deadline applies to Minnesotans impacted by flooding in Blue Earth, Cook, Cottonwood, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Itasca, Jackson, Lake, Le Sueur, Mower, Nicollet, Nobles, Rice, Rock, St. Louis, Steele, Waseca, and Watonwan counties. Individuals in any additional counties granted eligibility for assistance will have a later deadline to apply for assistance.

Information on how to apply for assistance is available here.