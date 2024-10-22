Goldfish Swim School to open in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC, announced today that Shamu LLC led by Murtaza Musajee and Fareeda Hussain have signed a lease agreement to open a Goldfish Swim School in Rochester, Minnesota. The new Goldfish Swim School – Rochester is now in development at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center, which is located at 104 16th Avenue NW in Rochester, MN.

The Rochester location will feature a “shiver-free” 90-degree pool, a viewing area for parents, and a tropical-themed facility. The school aims to provide both a unique curriculum and small class sizes for children. The new facility also means new employment opportunities, with each location averaging about 50 employees. This location is scheduled to be open by Summer 2025 and employment opportunities will be available in the coming months.

Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children aged four months to 12 years.

Through Shamu LLC, Murtaza Musajee and Fareeda Hussain will operate the Rochester franchise location. The couple moved to the U.S. from Sri Lanka with just $500, taking turns attending college due to financial constraints. Today, Murtaza is a CPA, Fareeda is an ENT surgeon, and they are proud parents of two young children, ages 7 and 21 months. They then decided now was the right time to explore franchising and with two young children invested in Goldfish Swim School.