Former Vikings receiver Paul Flatley has died at 84

(ABC 6 News) – Former Minnesota Vikings receiver and 1963 NFL Rookie of the Year, Paul Flatley, has died at the age of 84.

The team says he died on Saturday, and sends its condolences to his family.

No details have been released on a cause of death.

The Vikings selected Flatley in the fourth round (44th overall) of the 1963 NFL Draft. He also was tabbed by the Denver Broncos in that year’s AFL Draft.

Flatley started all 14 games in his debut season and recorded 51 catches for 867 yards and four touchdowns, breaking Jerry Reichow’s previously held franchise record of 50 receptions in a season.

He ranked eighth in the league in receiving yards and was the only rookie to land in the top 10. Following his performance, Flatley was named the 1963 NFL Rookie of the Year by The Associated Press over Baltimore tight end John Mackey.

Over five seasons with the Vikings, Flatley played 64 games (63 starts) and totaled 202 catches for 3,222 yards and 17 touchdowns.

He stayed close to the game of football following his playing days, going on to serve as a color commentator for the University of Minnesota Gophers Football broadcast team.