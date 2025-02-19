Former hotel worker faces theft charges

(ABC 6 News)- A Rochester man, Joseph Peter Kysylyczyn, is set to stand trial after law enforcement say he stole another person’s belongings in June of 2024.

According to court documents, the victim had rented a room at the Microtel Motel in Rochester but was later hospitalized. His belongings were then removed from the room and placed in an “unsecure location” by motel staff.

A witness claimed Kysylyczyn, 19, had taken some of the victim’s items, thinking the victim had died and they would not be missed.

He later is said to have returned some of them after hearing about the investigation, according to court documents.

Kysylyczyn is facing one felony count of theft – value of property or services $1001 – $5,000 and has pleaded not guilty. He appeared for an Olmsted County settlement conference Feb. 18.

A pre-trail hearing is scheduled for August 12. A jury trial is then set to begin on August 18.