Experience Rochester launches summer campaign
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester’s official destination marketing organization is inviting travelers to “peel back the layers and discover a city full of surprises” this summer.
This is part of Experience Rochester‘s “This is Rochester. Really.” summer campaign for 2025. It aims to o introduce or reintroduce the city to regional travelers as a vibrant, welcoming destination packed with live music, local flavor, and unexpected experiences.
Some of the “surprises” they are highlighting include:
- Minnesota’s top-rated craft beer is brewed in Rochester
- One of the country’s highest-rated speakeasies, tucked away downtown
- An oyster bar, serving fresh oysters farmed from the coast of Maine
- Dozens of free outdoor concerts, art walks, and cultural events all summer long
- 85 miles of interconnected biking and walking trails
The campaign is targeting travelers in the Minneapolis/St. Paul metro area, Western Wisconsin, and Northern Iowa..