Experience Rochester launches summer campaign

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester’s official destination marketing organization is inviting travelers to “peel back the layers and discover a city full of surprises” this summer.

This is part of Experience Rochester‘s “This is Rochester. Really.” summer campaign for 2025. It aims to o introduce or reintroduce the city to regional travelers as a vibrant, welcoming destination packed with live music, local flavor, and unexpected experiences.

Some of the “surprises” they are highlighting include:

Minnesota’s top-rated craft beer is brewed in Rochester

One of the country’s highest-rated speakeasies, tucked away downtown

An oyster bar, serving fresh oysters farmed from the coast of Maine

Dozens of free outdoor concerts, art walks, and cultural events all summer long

85 miles of interconnected biking and walking trails

The campaign is targeting travelers in the Minneapolis/St. Paul metro area, Western Wisconsin, and Northern Iowa..