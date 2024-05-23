Experience Rochester holds annual meeting

On Wednesday, Experience Rochester held its annual meeting to showcase the future of the Med City.

(ABC 6 News) – On Wednesday, Experience Rochester held its annual meeting to showcase the future of the Med City.

The meeting included new events and experiences that have been added in the last year like Rochester Restaurant Week and Craft Beer Week.

Joe Ward, the president of Experience Rochester and the Mayo Civic Center says they’re seeing an increase in the number of events and conferences coming to the city.

“Everything from dance to an international medical association. Just really trying to help those hotels fill. Of course, those folks will get out and support our local restaurants, and our retail shops and just bring more vibrancy to Rochester. So that’s a real key factor for us. One, that helps fill the convention center, but also again, make sure hotels are thriving for the years to come,” said Ward.

(Credit: Experience Rochester)

In addition, three people received Community Champion Awards during the meeting for making an impact in the community.