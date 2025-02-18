Eighth-grade Austin student secures spot for Scripps National Spelling Bee in D.C.

Spelling bee winner from Austin

(ABC 6 News) — The top 12 spellers in southeast Minnesota faced off on Tuesday, and the eighth-grade winner will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. in May.

Carter Peterson, an eighth-grade student at Ellis Middle School in Austin, won on the word “judicious.” Adah Solum, of Spring Grove, finished as the first runner-up.

Peterson has competed in the bee since he was eligible. Every year, he’s watched someone else take home the trophy.

Not this year.

“It kind of felt like a dream,” Peterson said. “I was panicking at the same time, but I was really happy. I’ve been trying to do this for years, so it felt really good.”

Peterson will join eight other Minnesotan spellers to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.