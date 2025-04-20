Easter services held at The Bridge in Charles City

Celebrating the resurrection of Christ, congregants of The Bridge in Charles City made a joyful noise this Easter Sunday

(ABC 6 News) – Celebrating the resurrection of Christ, congregants of The Bridge in Charles City made a joyful noise this Easter Sunday

“Worshiping here,” said worship leader Anna Tutu, “I really get to express myself and just be able to praise God.”

The Bridge is known for its contemporary musical worship services. Bassist and worship leader Aaron White says the team intentionally opened Easter service right where they left off: with Jesus dead in the tomb and in darkness.

“But he rises again,” White said. “We then bring the lights and energy up. We’re trying to help facilitate the Holy Spirit interacting with people, or at least make people more perceptive and open to it.”

Many congregants from The Bridge living in Mason City recently planted a new church, One Church of Mason City.

“Our goal is to spread throughout not just Floyd County, but the surrounding area,” said Theresa Jenkins, welcome leader at The Bridge. “We hope to be able to plan another church in the near future when God leads.”

“We’re just here to help spread the word,” Jenkins said. “That’s what we’re called to do through Easter and the resurrection of Christ.”

The Bridge holds worship services every Sunday at 8:00, 9:30 and 11:00 a.m. and is located at 913 S Main Street in Charles City.