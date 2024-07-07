Dover holds annual car show

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The town of Dover held it’s fourth annual car show, Dover Dayz, Saturday featuring more than 120 cars, bikes, tractors and trucks lining the streets of Main Street.

For the people visiting, it was a great way to get out and meet other car enthusiasts.

“We come here today cause we like the car people,” said Blaine Lee, president of the Piston Pounders Car Club in Wisconsin. “Car people are the best. If you want to meet good people, go to a car show.”

For organizer Dustin Bell, though, it’s much more.

“It gives me goosebumps every year,” he said. “I stress about it like you wouldn’t believe right up until the day and then I see everybody start flooding in here and now the biggest stressful part I got is we might run out of room.”

Multiple awards are presented during the event, including 15 to the crowd favorites, a best in show, kids choice and dealer’s choice, presented by Dustin.

Dover Dayz is only one day, but the organizers host other events as well.