Dodge County holds its first “Fix-It” Clinic

Crafty volunteers gathered in Dodge County to help give broken items a second life.

(ABC 6 News) – As the summer flies by, things get broken. But the landfill no longer has to be your first option thanks to the Dodge County “Fix-It” Clinic.

Today was the first time a Fix-It Clinic has been held in the County, with folks gathering at the Renovation ReUse building in Kasson, MN.

It was organized in partnership with “Re-Use Minnesota”, thanks to a grant.

Crafty volunteers specializing in carpentry, sewing, and much more came together to repair everything from pants to printers.

The goal of the event is to help the community mend broken items and give them a second life.

The next area Fix-It Clinic is set to be held at 125 Live in Rochester, MN on September 6th.