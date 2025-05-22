Details of ICE manhunt Monday

(ABC 6 News) – ABC 6 News has identified the subject of a manhunt at the Olmsted County Courthouse May 19.

ABC 6 News reporter Brandon Antony, at the Olmsted County courthouse Monday, confirmed that Francisco Javier Montoya of Rochester was the person Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents sought after viewing his mugshot.

Montoya had appeared at the courthouse Monday to plead guilty to a charge of harassment dating to January and February of this year.

Montoya was immediately sentenced to two years of supervised probation with Dodge and Olmsted County corrections, and was ordered to complete community service in lieu of a $200 fine.

ABC 6 News chose not to publicize his mugshot, based on the relatively minor nature of his offense.

ABC 6 News reached out to Martine Law, Kalen Best’s employer, by phone, email, and messenger three days in a row to inquire about Montoya’s status and whether ICE would impede his ability to serve his probation sentence.

On Monday and Tuesday, ABC 6 News received no reply.

On Wednesday, May 22, ABC 6 News was told there would be no statement or comment from anyone on Montoya’s legal team.

ICE did not reply to ABC 6 News.