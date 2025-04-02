Dates set for 11th Annual Timmay 5K in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — The Timmay 5K is coming back to Rochester for an 11th year. This year’s race is being held at 9:00 a.m. on April 26 at Silver Lake Park.

The event is in honor of Tim Rasmusson, know to his friends as “Timmay”, who passed away from an aortic aneurysm in 2014. He was just 26 years old.

You can register to race by clicking here, but same-day registrations will be welcomed. There will also be a Race Day Raffle.

Funds raised from the event will go towards the Gift of Life Transplant House in Rochester.