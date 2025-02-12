Austin road reopens after water main break

(ABC 6 News) — UPDATE: Crews from the City of Austin and Austin Utilities repaired a water main break ahead of the morning commute.

According to a Facebook post from Austin Police Department, Oakland Pl and 14th Street NE were closed as crews work.

A photo from APD showed large amounts of water on the road, and the post says Oakland Avenue from 10th Drive to East Side Lake was “like a river.”

APD Chief David McKichan confirmed that the road was reopened by 7 a.m. Feb. 12.