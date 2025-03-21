Iowa DOT: Road cleanup made easier thanks to sunshine

Cleanup continues after Wednesday's blizzard that dumped more than eight inches in as many hours in some spots of the Weather First area.

“Overnight we had some winds that had picked up again and cause some blowing and sticking. And then that led to some refreeze which iced up the roads in those areas where it was blowing,” said Pete Andera with the Iowa DOT District 2.

Travel was not advised for several hours along many Iowa roads due to the blizzard conditions.

Most of the cleanup along the I35 corridor was helped along by the bright Thursday morning sunshine, according to Andera.

“This morning, we got out and scraped off any drifts and treated up these spots with some salt and brine and with the sun coming out the pavement, temps are coming up.”

According to the Iowa State Patrol’s crash report, officers responded to 74 crashes, assisted 268 motorists with zero fatalities.

For the latest road conditions in Iowa, visit 511ia.org.