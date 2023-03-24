City of Mason City yard waste collection season begins April 3

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Mason City announced that the yard waste collection season will begin on Monday, Apr. 3.

The city says residents may set out yard waste and tree branches on the day of garbage pickup. Garbage and yard waste items must be set out for pickup by 7:00 a.m.

There are several methods of disposal available for yard waste:

Leaves

Compost at home

Drop off at landfill compost site, 15942 Killdeer Ave. in Clear Lake

Place at curbside in 30 gallon weather and animal resistant biodegradable bags

Grass clippings

Leave in yard – does not cause thatch. Reduces amount of fertilizer needed

Use as mulch

Place at curbside in 30 gallon biodegradable bags **50 pound limit per bag of leaves/grass clippings**

Branches

Smaller than 4 inches in diameter:

Chip for mulch

Tie in bundles

Cannot be bigger than 18 inches in diameter or 4 feet in length

Do not use wire

Larger than 4 inches in diameter:

Chip for mulch

Take to landfill

For more information about curbside yard waste collection contact the Sanitation Division at (641)-421-3691.