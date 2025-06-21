Chateau Theater to host Madhouse Wrestling on Saturday

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — For anyone looking for some mayhem on Saturday night, Chateau Theater is your destination.

Madhouse Wrestling’s “All My Rowdy Friends” show will be held there, featuring a 6-match card and plenty of entertainment.

The Iowa-based promotion will have a “Last Outlaw Match,” akin to WWE’s Royal Rumble, but with weapons. Rochester’s own Tim Nela wrestled in Madhouse’s previous appearance at Chateau last November and will be in the match.

Nela explained that the match is outlawed in the State of Iowa, “This is a match that is so infamous that they do not do this match.”

“This is only the second time (Madhouse has) had this match. So, in my head, I’m over here going like, ‘Maybe, I just bring something that’s not as vicious?’ Because if I lose it and somebody hits me with a shoe, it’s not going to be as bad as getting hit with a barbed wire bat.”

The conversation with Nela was interrupted by Justin Decent, one of Nela’s opponents in the 10-wrestler match. Decent warned that he is more prepared for the match than Nela is before slapping another wrestler who wanted to fight Decent.

Tickets are still available for “All My Rowdy Friends,” which will begin at 7 PM on Saturday.