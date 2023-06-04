Carpet Booth Studios host first open house

(ABC 6 News) – A local music studio hosted its first-ever open house on Saturday, June 3 for local music lovers.

Carpet Booth Studios opened in an old church just outside of Rochester in the town of Marion back in 2017. While the studio has seen numerous names of local artist record there, the doors had never been open to the public to see what it’s all about.

Carpet Booth founder and owner Zach Zurn, also invited other music vendors and promoters to showcase the music scene across greater southeast Minnesota.

“We want to create some culture around the Rochester, great Rochester, Minnesota music scene,” said Zurn. “A lot of people come in and say, ‘Wow, I had no idea you existed, or I had no idea this was this cool or this nice,’ which is a really nice thing for me to hear.

Zurn is hopeful that he can make the Carpet Booth open house an annual event both for the studio and other music lovers in the area for years to come.