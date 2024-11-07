Byron community responds to failed referendum vote

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6) – Among the many races that took the focus Election Day, some were less about choosing who would represent Minnesota communities and more about choosing the future of local school districts.

A number of referendums were on the ballots, some of which did not pass, including Byron Public School’s.

The final tally of the Byron school question might not have been as tight as other races, but just talking with people in the area shows the feelings people have are a mixed bag.

Finding people with an opinion on the Byron referendum isn’t super difficult, as the effects of the decision are far-reaching.

ABC 6 spoke with several people in the area, and for those in support of the referendum, it was a difficult message to wake up to, leaving a profound sense of disappointment.

Tracy Lermon, a resident with two grandchildren in the district, described the feeling as fear.

“I’m scared for our school staff and I’m scared for the kids, because in the end they’re going to be the ones that pay for this,” she said.

On the other hand, those who voted no expressed a somewhat indifferent attitude.

They pointed towards the impact the levy would have had on their property taxes, and Byron Public School’s difficult financial history as their reasons for voting against.

Lermon, however, believes there was also an element of distrust in the system.

“A lot of people feel like there hasn’t been enough communication,” she said. “There’s a lot of unanswered questions, so I think those unanswered questions prompted those no votes.”

Byron Public Schools has attempted similar referendums in the past, failing several times before finally passing one in 2022, which allowed for a host of construction projects.

Now, however, it seems the dial has flipped back the other way, and residents want to see more improvement without taking a hit to their wallets.

ABC 6 reached out to Superintendent Mike Neubeck, but he declined an interview, saying more information would be coming soon.

However, newly elected school board member Alisha Eiken did respond to questions via email. Her response is below: