Braxton Wohlferd comes home after months-long stay in the hospital

(ABC 6 News) – Earlier this year, a St. Charles teen, Braxton Wohlferd was left in critical condition after a virus attacked his heart. After a successful heart transplant, he’s coming home.

From cheers to signs to a big parade, that was the welcome home for Braxton after several months in the hospital.

Related: St. Charles welcoming Braxton Wohlferd home with a parade

“The day he walked out of the hospital, he walked out with his favorite nurse which is really amazing. He was so proud of himself, so big smiles. Everybody was up there. It was so neat,” his grandma, Mary told ABC 6.

Related: UPDATE: St. Charles teen recovers after successful heart transplant

The heart transplant put him on the road to recovery. His mom Melissa says community support helped bring him home.

“It wasn’t just our family and friends, it was our entire communities, neighboring communities. We truly believe without these prayers, Braxton wouldn’t be here today.”

There were hurdles like physical therapy. While a difficult journey for him, it was also one for his friends and family.

“You don’t want to know. You don’t. It was so hard, And then it was, so proud of him. So proud,” Mary added.

Being back in St. Charles, it’s the things some of us may take for granted that Braxton is excited about. As he said after the parade, “It feels pretty good to sleep in my own bed and not be watched 24/7.”

While the incoming junior didn’t say much after his return. The smiles and cheers say it all.

“God heard our prayers and he answered them. We’re so happy to have him home,” added Melissa.

To follow along with Braxton’s journey on CaringBridge, you can click here.