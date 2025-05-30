Baby animal do’s and don’ts

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

*Correction: Fawns from CWD zones can be taken to rehab centers, but the DNR strongly encourages those centers not to take them to prevent the spread of the disease.

(ABC 6 News) – The throes of spring area time for rain, flowers, and allergies, but it’s also a time for baby critters to appear in our backyards. While it may seem like many are left alone and in need of help, that isn’t always the best option.

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota is one of the largest wildlife hospitals in the world, seeing tens of thousands of patients every year.

Some of those patients are baby deer.

“We admit a few dozen fawns at our center every year but we speak with a lot of people on the phone about fawn situations, many more than what actually come into our center,” says communications director Brittney Yohannes.

This time of year, fawns are dropping all over the place and people are beginning to see them in their yards, along trails and roads, or tucked up against their houses.

Often, these fawns are alone and don’t react to even humans walking up on them, which is the point.

“When a fawn is born it’s pretty vulnerable, as you can imagine,” says Paul Burr, the active big game program coordinator for the Department of Natural Resources. “Their best defense against danger or predators is going to be to find a nice quiet spot, lay down, move as little as possible, make as little noise as possible and really just hunker down and hope nothing finds it.”

Most of the time it’s best to just keep your distance, as the fawn’s mother is rarely far away, but there are situations when getting involved could be the right call.

“Obvious injuries,” says Yohannes. “A fawn that is sprawled out with its legs away from its body rather than curled up underneath it, or a fawn that’s been crying and screaming incessantly for hours at a time.”

Even then, however, a call to the rehab center or even the DNR should be the first step so the experts can let you know if a rescue is needed.

Sometimes, letting nature take its course is the best option.

“Fawns, as cruel as it might sound, they are a part of the diet of many, many other wildlife in the area,” says Burr. “So I do encourage people to kind of keep that in mind when interfering in a situation like that.”

In Southeast Minnesota, it’s extra tricky as well as much of the area is a hot bed for chronic wasting disease among deer.

Fawns found in need of care here are strongly encouraged not to be taken to rehab centers to prevent the spread of the disease.

For questions about a specific fawn or other animal, Yohannes recommends calling the center first and their phone operators will be able to tell you what actions to take.