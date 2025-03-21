Austin family speechless at Pay It Forward home remodel

Pay it Forward

(ABC 6 News) – One lucky Austin family finally saw their newly improved home, thanks to the local non-profit Pay It Forward.

Volunteers spent the entire week, right up to the last minute before the grand reveal, renovating almost the entire home of Angelica Figueroa and her kids, Ashley and Alex Lagunas.

Pay It Forward founder, Gina Grundmeier, says it was their tightest scramble before a reveal ever.

The family knew the non-profit would be renovating their bathroom, but it came as a complete surprise to see the roof was completely redone and new furniture was added to every room.

The kitchen had the most dramatic transformation, as volunteers removed a wall, creating a more open space, and gutted the cabinets, countertops and appliances, replacing them all with new ones.

The kids also got a special surprise. The previously unfinished upstairs was completed a turned into a new bedroom for Alex, leaving Ashley with her own space downstairs in the bedroom they used to share.

The family was nervous to see the renovations, but once they did were totally speechless to see how different everything was.

It was very emotional as the family thanked the people who helped change their lives for the better.