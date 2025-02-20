Austin celebrates Bus Driver Appreciation Day

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — They get our students to school every day and that carries a lot of responsibility. That’s why on Wednesday, Palmer Bus Service in Austin took the day to celebrate its bus drivers.

The company rolled out a delicious lunch for their employees saying it’s just a small token of appreciation for their hard work and all they do for the community.

And the company’s appreciation looks be paying off as Palmer Bus Service says it’s no longer experiencing a shortage of drivers; however, they are looking for trip drivers to take kids to sporting events.