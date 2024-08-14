Albert Lea woman injured in Iowa crash

(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea woman was taken to a Mason City hospital following any early morning crash.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, 20-yar-old Jaci Godinez of Albert Lea was heading north on US Highway 65, when her SUV left the road and ended up in the east ditch. The crash happened at 3:35 a.m. at the intersection of US Highway 65 and 300th Steet on Cerro Gordo County.

Mason City Fire Medics transported her to the hospital.

Godinez suffered minor injuries and the crash remains under investigation,