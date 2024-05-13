Albert Lea teacher finalist for Presidential Awards for Excellence

(ABC 6 News) – Lakeview Elementary School math teacher Mark Nenchanicky has been chosen as one of Minnesota’s six finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science teaching.

Nenchanicky, a graduate of Albert Lea High School and 2010 Albert Lea Teacher of the Year has been teaching in the district for nearly 20 years.

PAEMST is the nation’s highest honor for U.S. K-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and computer science teachers. The award is presented by the National Science Foundation.

2024 Minnesota finalists will be recognized informally during STEM Day at the Minnesota State Fair and formally during the Minnesota Council of Teachers of Mathematics conference and the Minnesota Science Teachers Association conference.

Teachers selected as PAEMST awardees receive a trip to Washington, D.C., where they attend recognition events and professional development opportunities. They will also receive a $10,000 award from NSF and a Presidential certificate.