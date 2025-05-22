2025 Riverside Music Series Announced

(ABC 6 News) 2025 will be another year of free summer concerts at Mayo Park on Sunday nights. Today, the City of Rochester is announcing this year’s line-up of acts for the 2025 Riverside Music Series.

These free, un-ticketed concerts turn public space into shared space, filled with music, food, and connection as part of one of Rochester’s favorite summer traditions.

The series will also be introducing new features into this year’s concert series. The Art Stop will provide a hands-on artmaking space hosted next to Mayo Park. The activities are free and open to all ages. The Series is Sponsored by Think Bank.