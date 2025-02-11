Local musicians come together to create Rochester Music Mashup

(ABC 6 News) — Musicians in Rochester came together to create something truly special.

It’s called the Rochester Music Mashup, and it features nine local acts performing their original songs.

Over 60 submissions were received with the final group selected to represent the creativity of our community.

The all-ages event showcased collaboration with artists of all ages and styles from rock to R&B to pop.

Producers Oliver Books and Alex Ortberg collaborated with the musicians, cutting the album at Blue Lagoon Recording Room and Carpet Booth Studio.

The album can be purchased at Treedome in downtown Rochester.