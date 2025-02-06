Local Minnesotans react to House DFL/GOP power-sharing agreement

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – It’s been more than three weeks since the start of Minnesota’s legislative session, and no work has been done in the House.

Now, though, thanks to a new power-sharing agreement between House DFL-ers and Republicans, the stalemate is finally coming to an end.

After waiting so long for work in the Capitol to finally get underway, at least some Minnesotans in and around the Med City are just happy the legislators finally came to a solution, and are eager to start seeing results.

Felica Thomas is a Rochester native, and was mostly thankful the standoff is coming to an end.

“I just feel like we need this right now, and everybody needs to be on the same team,” she said. “We have a lot of people out here that needs help.”

Johann Valente, also from Rochester, felt the same.

“I know that Minnesota does a pretty good job of making sure that the needs of its citizens are tended to,” he said. “I’m just glad to see that we’re able to move forward right now.”

With the House reconvened, legislators will now be able to start working on and passing bills and, more importantly, a state budget for the next two years.

Statewide, one of the biggest concerns for Minnesotans is lowering taxes, according to the latest KSTP/SurveyUSA poll, with healthcare and stopping fraud in the state government coming in close behind.

Locally, residents have some other priorities as well.

David Anger, from Edina, said he wanted to see more work in infrastructure and shoring up LGBT rights, and a continued focus on the quality of Minnesota’s education.

“Continue to be a leader and even stronger,” Anger said. “Both secondary and college level education. I think it’s super vital, something that’s maybe taken for granted.”

Valente, who originally hails from the cities, said he wanted to see more work done to address homelessness.

“I notice far too many unsheltered people on the streets and not enough places for them to stay,” he said.