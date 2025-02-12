Local Legends concert to support high school entrepreneurs, bring musicians home to Austin

(ABC 6 News) — The ‘Local Legends’ concert on Friday, Feb. 21 in Austin will support student businesses in the Mower County CEO program and bring back hometown musicians Martin Zellar, Molly Kate Kestner and Riley Olson.

The Mower County CEO program is a unique course that introduces high schoolers to the world of entrepreneurship. Each student comes up with their own business idea that becomes reality by the end of the course, like candle making or a lawn care company.

As with every other startup, the students’ first challenge is money.

That’s when the Local Legends concert comes in. Money from ticket sales will help provide grants for student businesses.

The group of students took a jump planning an event this size, student co-leads Kenzie Brede and Michael Garry said.

“We wanted to do something completely different to make sure that people know we’re a really great class,” Brede said. “We wanted to leave that impression for years to come.”

“It’s a very unique thing we’re doing, where Martin Zellar, who graduated from Austin High School is coming back to Austin,” Garry said. “Same with Molly Kate Kestner and Riley Olson. They’ve had great success throughout, and now they’re coming back.”

Program facilitator Emily Hovland said the event is entirely work from the high schoolers. The concert came together in just under two months, she said.

“Really, it’s all them,” Hovland said. “Coming to support these kids at this concert and this event, not only is it a great event for our community and something everyone can enjoy, but also to see these kids in action is something that’s very unique.”

Doors open to Local Legends at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 in Knowlton Auditorium at Austin High School. The venue can seat nearly two-thousand people, organizers said.

Tickets are available to purchase here.