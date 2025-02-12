Local Legends Concert to benefit Mower County CEO students

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — While some kids are busy scrolling, FaceTiming, or gaming, one group of industrious high schoolers are building their own businesses.

The Mower County CEO Program is a unique course introducing teens to the world of entrepreneurship.

Each student creates their own business idea and makes it a reality by the end of the course.

However, as with every startup, their first challenge is money. That’s where the upcoming February 21 Local Legends Concert comes in to give grant money to their businesses.

School staff are commending kids for putting together their budgets, sponsorships, and invoices.

Tickets to the show start at $30 and can be found here.