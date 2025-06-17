Local leaders to hold “One Big Bill” vigil Tuesday night

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Community and faith leaders in Rochester are coming together to highlight who President Donald Trump’s spending bill may impact.

It’s being organized by the non-partisan group ISAIAH, who argues the bill will greatly impact local families and communities. They plan to hold a vigil before the Olmsted County Board meeting at 6 p.m., to urge county, city, and school board leaders to speak out against the bill that may harm their constituents.

Included in the bill, known as the “Big, Beautiful Bill,” would extend tax cuts to wealthy Americans and corporations, and large cuts to healthcare and food assistance programs. It is currently being debated in the U.S. Senate, after passing the House of Representatives by just one vote.

The vigil will begin at 5 p.m. outside the Olmsted County Government Center in Rochester. Faith leaders and others will speak on the impacts of the bill and call on local elected officials to take action. They will also speak during the public comment period of the county board meeting.