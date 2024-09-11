Local leaders preview tonight’s presidential debate

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- From the border, to the economy, nothing is off the table at tonight’s debate. When it comes to the DFL, they say they’re excited by Harris’s focus on small businesses.

“Every single cent matters. So to go from 5,000 dollars deduction from your taxes to 50,000, a ten fold increase, it is huge for that first time business, and if businesses succeed, there are more jobs for an economy, there are more opportunities for commerce,” said Rep. Andy Smith, (DFL) of Rochester.

Smith, who is a small business owner himself, says the plan will not only benefit Minnesota, but how it could have an impact right here in the Med City.

“Specifically in downtown Rochester, there’s gonna be a lot of new businesses. Restaurants, small retail agencies, new coffee shops. They are moving into the downtown and giving them just that little leg up when they are starting, will help them succeed,” Smith said.

On the other side of the isle, Iowa GOP leaders are hoping for Trump to focus on what they think are his two strengths-the economy and the border.

“It would be nice for President Trump to those issues where he’s going to say that she is too far left, on the border and the economy, and I think they need to be crisp and one right after the other. That would be the optimal situation for this evening,” said Jeff Kaufmann, Chairmen of the Republican Party of Iowa.

Because for many Republicans, a lot of the issues that Americans are dealing with right now, comes from what they call Biden’s failed border policy.

“This is tied up in sex trafficking, this is tied up in fentanyl. This is tied up in just following the law in this country, and I think generally, what are you going to do to stop this,” Kaufmann said.

Rep. Randy Feenstra (GOP) of Rochester also gave the following statement on the debate tonight.

“Tonight, Iowans will hear two different visions for the future of our country. Vice President Harris would raise taxes on our families, saddle our farmers with regulations and red tape, allow the border crisis to continue, and mandate electric vehicles over liquid fuels. On the other hand, President Trump has a proven record of strengthening our economy, cutting taxes, supporting American energy production, and securing our border. I am confident that Iowans will vote to send President Trump back to the White House to get our country back on track.”

The debate will air on ABC starting at 9 PM ET.