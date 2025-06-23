Local lawmakers respond to U.S. bombing of Iran nuclear facilities; Iran’s attack on U.S. military base in Qatar

(ABC 6 News) — Following the U.S. attack on Iran nuclear facilities over the weekend, local lawmakers have taken to social media to issue statements on the events.

Senator Tina Smith had the following to say on X:

“Iran’s nuclear program is a threat to global security, and they cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. But President’s Trump’s action to bomb Iran with no consultation with Congress is unacceptable and ignores the Constitution. His actions risk escalating this conflict in dangerous ways, and it is his responsibility to protect the tens of thousands of US troops in the region and the United States’ vital interests. The Trump administration should work to reestablish the diplomatic negotiations we know offer a path to reining in Iran’s nuclear program.”

Senator Amy Klobuchar echoed Smith’s sentiment, saying Iran should not be permitted to have a nuclear program but disagreeing with President Donald Trump’s method:

“I have long been committed to making sure Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon. But the President’s order for direct strikes, and his threats of a much wider U.S. military campaign against Iran well beyond its nuclear sites, could lead our country into a dangerous and open-ended war. He must not, and under our Constitution cannot, take these actions without congressional authorization and a full debate in Congress over the goals, risks, and implications. For the moment, our first priority must be to protect our troops and other Americans in the region whose safety may now be in jeopardy.“

Senator Joni Ernst, on the other hand, backed the president:

“By leading with peace through strength, President Trump is making the world a safer place and protecting Americans. Iran must never be able to threaten America with a nuclear weapon. God bless our commander in chief and our servicemembers!“

Representative Randy Feenstra also thanked President Trump:

“Thank you to President Trump for obliterating Iranian nuclear facilities and keeping our country safe!”

Following Iran’s counterattack on a U.S. military base in Qatar on Monday, Rep. Feenstra issued another statement, condemning the attack and saying the U.S. will not “cower.”

“I condemn in the strongest terms possible Iran’s attacks against our troops in the Middle East. President Trump took decisive and necessary action to dismantle Iran’s nuclear facilities and make the world a safer place. The United States will not cower in the face of terror.”