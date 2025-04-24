Local lawmakers respond to Gov. Walz’s State of the State Address

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – While Republicans and Democrats have their own thoughts on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s State of the State Address, members from both parties remained committed to working on a bipartisan budget together.

The governor made the budget one of his key focuses in Wednesday’s speech since Minnesotans are keeping a close eye after a state report showed Minnesota facing a potential $6 billion deficit.

Related: ‘Significant’ uncertainty subdues Minnesota’s near-term budget surplus; $6B deficit on horizon

“For the economists in the crowd, my budget will be balanced for years to come, and it will cut our structural imbalance by half,” Walz said in his speech. “People deserve more bang for their buck, and that’s exactly what this budget will deliver.”

The governor said he plans to trim expenses by reducing the statewide sales tax by creating a new state agency that focuses on fraud and makes sure health insurance companies pay more for Minnesotan’s healthcare.

With just a little under one month before congress must pass a budget, Sen. Carla Nelson (R-Rochester) weighed in on the speech and the work ahead. She said the legislature cannot address the issue with more tax increases.

“That means we need to look for results, not just making new state programs. I’m not happy in seeing some of the state agencies get pretty substantial increases,” Nelson said.

The republican senator also said she was glad Walz was back in Minnesota for the speech after his town hall tours in republican-led districts across the Midwest.

Sen. Liz Boldon (DFL-Rochester) said she supports the governor’s message to be unified as one Minnesota because Minnesotans want the same thing.

They want to be able to put food on the table, they want to have the freedom to live their lives as they choose, they want their kids to be safe. We all want those same things and so those shared values are really what’s going to help us drive this budget.

The deadline to pass a budget is May 19, meaning the DFL and GOP will have to come together to find a solution that works best for Minnesotans across the state.