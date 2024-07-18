Local lawmakers react to day three of Republican National Convention

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Day three of the Republican National Convention ended with former president Donald Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance, speaking to the crowd.

Vance was once a Trump critic, but in 2022, the former president campaigned for the 39-year-old.

Now, Vance joined the ticket with Trump, and many Republicans are excited about the former president’s choice.

“I think everybody knows somebody who was skeptical of Donald Trump to begin with, so having somebody who kind of had the same journey as a lot of Americans is awesome,” Aaron Eberhart, an RNC delegate from Rochester, said.

Many Republicans said that the party — despite having some disagreements — is coming together to support their candidate, especially after the assassination attempt on the former president.

“I think a lot of people stepped back after what almost happened this weekend and reassessed priorities and what are the choices,” Rep. Duane Quam (24A – R)

While the Republicans are coming together, some democrats have concerns about Joe Biden as the nominee.

However, many local DFL lawmakers are backing the current president, and think the party will rally behind the president to help him win the election in November.

“At the end of the day, Democrats will be fully united to defeat Donald trump,” Rep. Tina Liebling (24B – DFL), said. “There is no democrat I know of that is going to take their eye off the ball, and I think because Trump is such a threat to this country, that democrats naturally are worried about defeating him.”

Polling from 538 shows that former President Trump is ahead of President Biden by two points, as of July 17.