Local lawmakers prepare for special legislative session

(ABC 6 News) – With mere hours before the end of this year’s legislative session, Minnesota lawmakers are facing the stark reality of entering a special session to wrap up working on the state budget.

Despite the success of some budget proposals passing over the weekend, there are too many areas still being negotiated for everything to realistically pass through the usual process.

Education, health and human services, and a potential bonding bill are just a few examples of what’s still on the table – and will likely be the focus of that special session.

For some legislators, that outcome is by no means ideal.

“The challenge is, they’re very opaque. The public is not nearly as involved,” said Sen. Carla Nelson, R – Rochester. “It’s just not really the best way to run a railroad. It’s not the best way to do business.”

Come the midnight deadline, the session is over, and lawmakers must wait for Gov. Tim Walz to call the special session.

However, lawmakers will likely need to agree on how to hammer out the budget before he does.

“Work groups comprising of senators and representatives will be working on agreements,” said Rep. Andy Smith, DFL – Rochester. “Once all of those agreements and negotiations are done and we have bills for everything, probably is when the governor will call a special session.”

Despite that special session very well being on the horizon, another deadline is fast approaching – June 30 – when lawmakers will absolutely have to finish or face a government shutdown.