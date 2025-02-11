Local Lawmakers introduce several bills to the State Senate

(ABC 6 News) — Lawmakers local to Southeastern Minnesota have introduced several bills onto the House floor, many of which could have an impact on our area.

Several of these bills are aimed at improving the area, and have garnered support from both sides of the aisle.

Senator Carla Nelson (R – Rochester) and Senator Liz Boldon (DFL – Rochester) have worked together on some of the bills.

One bill would move forward to Rochester riverfront Redevelopment Plan by appropriating one million dollars for public amenities, infrastructure, trail improvements and more.

“There’s opportunity for that to be a much more accessible, vibrant, space for our community and community members to use,” Boldon said.

Another bill authored by Nelson, Boldon and other senators would make improvements to Highway 14 in Byron at the intersections of Highway 3 and Highway 5.

Legislators say those intersections have become more dangerous as traffic through the area has increased, and improvements will be necessary to keep drivers safe.

“Anyone who drives that stretch of road between Byron and Rochester knows that that road is increasing, the traffic is increasing so significantly, our roadways just can hardly handle it,” Nelson said.

Nelson and Boldon have also reached across the aisle on several other bills, including ground water protections for Southeast Minnesota and protection of historic sites like the George Stoppel Farmstead.

Other bills

Senator Nelson authored a tax clarity bill, aimed at giving transparency to taxpayers.

This bill would allow a taxpayer to pay a fee to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, which would then go and look at their tax return and compare it to current tax laws.

Nelson said it’s time for a law like this in Minnesota because taxpayers need clarity and transparency.

“No taxpayer should have to guess at how those many and many complex tax laws apply to their situation,” Nelson said.

Another bill, authored by Senator Boldon, would direct Congress to overturn the Supreme Court ruling in Citizens United v. FEC.

This decision allowed corporations to have unlimited spending power in elections, and local lawmakers said it has allowed for the flow of dark money into politics.

“We are seeing oligarchs and billionaires at the federal level given keys to the kingdom and having access to breach all of our data and make decisions,” Boldon said.

Other states would have to pass similar bills before Congress can take action on it.