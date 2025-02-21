Local law enforcement serves waffles at Salvation Army

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — It was rise, shine, and eat breakfast at the Rochester Salvation Army on Thursday, but it was more than just an opportunity for the community to join a great meal.

They were joined by some special guests.

It’s all part of Breakfast with a Badge where deputies with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Rochester Police Department officers served and shared a waffle breakfast as well as great conversation.

It gives law enforcement officers an opportunity to build positive relationships with the people they serve.

“People like RPD and the Sheriff’s Department, they’re there to uphold the law, but what I found out from working at the Salvation Army is that they’re there to serve. They’re there create connections with the people and help in our cause, which is to end homelessness, and they’re there to work alongside of us,” said Program Director Steve Friederich.

It’s the third year that the Salvation Army has invited law enforcement to serve its clients and build connections with the community.