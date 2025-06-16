Local law enforcement discusses what you should do if someone is impersonating an officer

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – While this weekend’s shooting of two DFL legislators was largely confined to the Twin Cities metro, local law enforcement still played a major role in maintaining the safety of their communities, and will now have to deal with the impacts.

Sen. Carla Nelson (R – Rochester) praised the efforts of Rochester Police and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office for their role in keeping an eye out for our local legislators.

In a post on Facebook, Nelson said:

“They took extraordinary efforts to make sure my family and I were safe and secure, and kept me up to speed on everything happening with the situation.

I could not be more thankful for their work and the tireless work of law enforcement agencies across the state, putting their lives at risk to keep the rest of us safe during the most dangerous situations.”

In an interview with ABC 6, Sen. Nelson also expressed the immense relief she felt when she heard Vance Boelter, the alleged gunman, had been captured.

“Even though we are, you know, 100 miles away, 77 miles away, the weight of thinking this person with a political vendetta, an assassin of elected officials was on the run, was very hard to bear,” she said.

But now that the manhunt for Boelter is over, law enforcement now has to deal with the fallout of one of the most chilling details of the case – Boelter’s alleged impersonation of a police officer.

Surveillance footage at several homes of Minnesota lawmakers in the cities showed Boelter dressed in a dark uniform and body armor, and driving a car outfitted with a light bar similar to those on police vehicles.

At one point during the sequence of events, he even temporarily fooled another real police officer.

Thankfully, police impersonation, at least in this area, is a rarity.

“I can only recall one time in the last couple years where we as an office have dealt with it where an impersonator was making traffic stops out in the county,” said Chief Deputy Jim Schueller with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

Despite that rarity, media and history seem to be full of notable examples: the Los Angeles “Red Light Bandit” from the ’40s and Ted Bundy in the ’70s to name a few.

Research on this type of crime is rare, but it shows common motivations tend to be to commit other criminal activity such as theft or a desire for the authority and notoriety being an officer provides.

Regardless of the motivation, it can be extremely damaging for everyone.

“This uniform, this badge, should evoke trust within the community,” said Rochester Police Capt. Paul Gronholz. “And so when something like this happens, obviously we take very seriously.”

Impersonating an officer in Minnesota is a misdemeanor crime, though it can be harsher if a person does it multiple times, and it’s incredibly easy to do.

Light bars, body armor, and uniforms can be found at almost any military surplus store or even online.

That’s why officials say one of the best ways to tell if an officer is real is to check for the details.

“The duty uniform should be clean, have all the required equipment on it including a body camera, tazer, gun, all of those items,” said Schueller.

“Really the differentiator is the patches that we wear and the badge that we wear,” said Gronholz. “And then also the marked squad cars that we drive around and our patrol officers patrol the community in.”

An officer should also be able to tell you why they are at your house or have pulled you over, and should be able to easily provide identification or a business card if requested.

Officials say though that if you’re still unsure, calling 911 to confirm any interaction is legitimate is perfectly fine.

“Any steps that we can find and identify to people to make them feel better about the interactions they’re having with a real officer is just gonna help everyone in the entire process,” said Schueller.