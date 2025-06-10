Local law enforcement asks public to be careful of assumptions amid federal operations incidents

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – An incident in Minneapolis last week sparked protests and conversations about the role of local law enforcement in federal operations, and how those operations are conveyed to the public.

Crowds gathered last Tuesday when a group of heavily armed officials from various agencies pulled up to a Minneapolis restaurant, assuming it was an immigration enforcement raid.

City leaders later said that wasn’t the case at all, but that didn’t stop the public outcry for how it was handled, and how the local police and sheriff’s office was involved.

More often than not law enforcement at a local level does not work alongside federal agencies, unless separate investigations end up crossing over.

“A typical example might be a drug investigation that may be crossing paths with something that the U.S. Marshall’s are doing on a fugitive task force,” says Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik.

They also may work together if there’s a need for public safety, but that’s only if the federal agency calls on local agencies to assist.

“Whether it’s officers, whether it’s the public, whether it’s people who are being arrested or being interviewed or investigated, our job is to keep everybody safe in those situations,” says Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson.

That means sometimes local law enforcement isn’t told about an operation happening in town.

In those cases, information is limited and public assumptions can create more complicated situations, like the Minneapolis incident.

“Then we have two things to do,” says Torgerson. “Number one, we have to try to debunk the story that has gotten out ahead of us that is not true, and then try to share what is the true story.”

Law enforcement officials say they understand that public sentiment might be getting more intense, but that doesn’t mean the public can directly interfere.

“People still need to understand that we have to conduct these operations under the law and we have to conduct them in the safest manner possible,” says Sandvik.

So when it comes to potentially seeing something go down?

“I would ask our locals here to not jump to conclusion,” says Torgerson.