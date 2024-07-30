Local Iowans react to new abortion ban

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Iowa’s six-week abortion ban took effect on Monday.

The new law prohibits abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, typically around six weeks, and before most women know they are pregnant.

However, there are exceptions for rape, incest, or when the mother’s life is in danger.

Following the law going into effect, some Iowa voters are calling that move extreme.

“I’ve really most of my life not voted Democrat,” said one resident. “But I feel like the right is so extreme with everything. It’s taking us back to the 1950s, and that’s not okay.”

Some supporters, though, say the law is a major victory.

I totally agree with it,” another resident said. “I’m not for abortions. People are very concerned about women. I’m very concerned about women, but I’m also concerned about children. God is the giver of life, and it’s not our place to take life.”