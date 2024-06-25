Local Iowa, Minnesota representatives respond to flooding

(ABC 6 News) — Over the past few days, many communities in the Midwest have dealt with a great deal of flooding from recent storms, and on Monday, local representatives got a chance to take in some of the damage.

Iowa Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-4) wrote on Facebook, “We finished our day in Cherokee meeting with first responders, emergency management, and other officials. Governor Reynolds and I will work in lockstep to ensure that our communities get the relief that they need. Together, we will recover and rebuild.”

Meanwhile, Minnesota Rep. Brad Finstad (MN-01) spent the day Watonwan county. He posted the following on Facebook:

“This morning, I saw firsthand how critical infrastructure and roadways in Watonwan County have been impacted by the massive flooding that is devastating our #MN01 communities. My MN Republican colleagues and I sent a letter today urging Governor Tim Walz to request a Major Disaster Declaration which will provide our communities with the federal resources they need to recover and rebuild.”

Finally, Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson (IA-02) is working to provide tax relief for those impacted by the flood damage.

“Iowa continues to be pummeled by severe weather & many families are having to factor in unexpected repair costs into their budgets. Proud to co-lead the HEART Act with Congressman Zach Nunn to provide tax relief to those impacted by disasters & lessen this financial burden,” Hinson wrote via Facebook.