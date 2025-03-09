Local high school baseball teams to play at Target Field

(ABC 6 News) – The Byron Bears and Stewartville Tigers baseball teams will face off in a match at Target Field in Minneapolis on April 12.

The local teams will play at approximately 4:30 p.m., following the Twins vs Tigers game at 1:10 p.m.

Admission is $20 to get into both games.

You can support your favorite team by purchasing tickets from either coach or any of the players on the two teams.

For tickets or more information, you can email Byron’s Coach Bale at jordan.bale@byron.k12.mn.us or Tyler Schmitz with the Stewartville Tigers at tyler.schmitz@ssdtigers.org.

Checks can also be made payable to Byron Baseball or the Stewartville-Racine Diamond Club.