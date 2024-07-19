Local healthcare centers experience problems due to global tech outage

(ABC 6 News) — In the ABC 6 News local area, a couple of healthcare centers have reported some problems due to the global tech outage.

On Friday morning, Olmsted Medical Center released the following statement:

“Olmsted Medical Center experienced brief outages in some of our systems due to issues encountered by externally hosted software vendors as part of the global outages announced this morning. We are pleased to report that at no time was patient care directly affected, and no data was compromised. We are proactively and continuously monitoring our systems for any irregularities to ensure the highest level of service and security for our patients.”

Further south into Davenport, Iowa, MercyOne also experienced outages this morning, and while the majority of its applications have been restored, a few remain down. MercyOne released a statement which read:

“Patient safety and access to care is a top priority for MercyOne. While many of the applications impacted by the CrowdStrike issue have been restored, we continue to work diligently towards complete resolution for our system. This is a vendor-related situation and not a cybersecurity issue, and MercyOne has maintained patient safety through our response to these challenges.”

This story will be updated as ABC 6 News receives new information.