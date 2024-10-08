Local groups remember lives lost on anniversary of Hamas attacks

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – It has been one year since the deadly October 7 attacks in Israel that reignited a decades-old conflict between the Jewish state and the Palestinian people. In recognition of the anniversary, communities in Rochester are commemorating the more than 40,000 Palestinian and 1,200 Israeli lives lost – and so many more displaced during that conflict.

Downtown, members and supporters of the Rochester Solidarity with Palestine Committee marched in silence, carrying signs and wearing keffiyehs and black clothing in a show of mourning.

The group started a year ago when local Palestinian families lost loved ones in the Israeli response to Hamas’ attacks.

“We hope to bring awareness to the public, let them know that there’s a genocide going on, and that our tax dollars are paying for the killing of innocents,” said one of the group’s organizers, Deak Kinion.

Meanwhile, just down the road, B’nai Israel Synagogue remembers the conflict in its own way.

Within the walls of the synagogue, posterboards and signs are set up focusing on different aspects of Hamas’ invasion on October 7, including the deaths at the Supernova Music Festival and the day’s toll on Israeli law enforcement.

“It’s important for us to help the community get a balanced view,” said Rabbi Michelle Werner. “I’m sure we’re not perceived of as providing a balanced view, but I certainly try to.”

As the war rages on in the Middle East, both groups continue their missions of education and remembrance.

B’nai Israel Synagogue will have their posters up throughout the Jewish holiday season, while the Solidarity with Palestine Committee has more events planned later in October.