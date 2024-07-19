Local government services impacted by faulty software update

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The internet outage caused by a faulty software update from the cybersecurity company, CrowdStrike, didn’t just impact major industries worldwide. It also affected multiple systems in southeast Minnesota.

From small banks to grocery stores to post offices, the outage was felt at even the lowest levels.

For Olmsted County, the trouble started before anyone was even in the office.

“Right around midnight, we noticed that some of our services that are up 24/7, actually had gone down,” said Director of Olmsted County I.T. Solutions Matt Peabody.

Services like public safety which, while not fully stopped, was significantly slowed.

What makes this particular problem difficult to fix isn’t necessarily the complexity of the programs, but rather the need to fix every single device individually.

“Everyone… they have to manually go to the computers themselves and do something called ‘put them into safe mode,'” said Vince Guerra, a computer technician.

In Olmsted County, that meant around 400 individual PCs.

Other critical places were lucky.

In a statement from Olmsted Medical Center, they said that while brief outages were experience in the system early on “at no time was patient care directly affected, and no data was compromised.”

Mayo Clinic and MercyOne Health System also reported little heavy impacts.

Statewide, it’s a different story.

The Department of Human Services reported several systems down, including social services and driver’s license application software.

“I think it shows how dependent, how reliant we are on technology,” said Sen. Tina Smith. “And what an outage can do to completely disrupt the flow of people and commerce.”

Locally, the biggest issues have been mostly sorted out, but the full long term impact will take time to understand.

Olmsted County officials say they don’t expect any significant effects to linger.

In the meantime, they encourage everyone to be extra cautious for increased potential phishing and other scam attempts as some look to take advantage of the confusion.