Local girls take part in 5 mile run in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – In Rochester, hundreds of girls from across the region ran 5 miles on Sunday morning for Girls on the Run 2024.

It was their capstone activity, after training, completing community service projects, and learning about their potential as future leaders.

Mayor Kim Norton made a Facebook post congratulating the girls, their parents, and all the volunteers who supported them.