Local first responders plan kickball fundraiser for Gary Schroeder Jr. Memorial

(ABC 6 News) — The Oronoco Fire Department and Zumbrota Fire Department announced they are planning to host a first responder fundraiser kickball event to benefit the Gary Schroeder Jr. Memorial and first responder mental health.

The two fire departments are still looking for local fire departments, EMS, sheriff’s offices, police departments and dispatch teams to participate.

The deadline to sign up is May 9.

The fire departments are also looking for volunteers, including refs, and those interested should message the Oronoco Fire Department on Facebook. That link can be found here.