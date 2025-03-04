Local farmers, Gov. Walz react to tariffs on Canada and Mexico

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – As President Donald Trump’s tariffs on goods from the United States three largest trade partners takes effect, farmers here at home are voicing their concerns.

From how they grow produce to where they sell, some farmers say they’re anxious about the future of their industry.

Just south of Cannon Falls, Mary and Danny Lundell’s family have called their farm home for almost 160 years.

In fact, the nearby cemetery holds six generations of Lundell farmers.

It’s a legacy they hope to keep alive for years to come.

“It’s important to us,” said Danny. “Our son wants to come back to the farm some day.”

However, the tariffs imposed on Canada and Mexico have made them, and their friends and neighbors, nervous.

They, like many farmers, rely on a number of imports from those countries to do business – like potash, a fertilizer from Canada.

Last year, the United States imported 80% of its potash supply from Canada.

“It’s hard because when you buy the potash you’re at their mercy cause you have no idea what to expect how much they’re going to go up,” said Mary. “I mean prices are high anyway for inputs and now a tariff on top of that is just going to make it that much harder.”

Another issue is the potential loss of markets for American produce.

During a press conference held at the Lundell’s farm, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz pointed to this exact problem, and similar situations that occurred in the past that show how that loss will ultimately hurt the U.S.

“These trading partners are going to look for other partners,” Walz said. “They’re gonna look elsewhere, and we know we lost markets for our soybeans to China the last time they did this. They went to Brazil, they went to Argentina, they’ll go somewhere else.”

The White House, meanwhile, is emphasizing the potential benefits of the tariffs.

On Monday, President Trump posted on Truth Social just hours before the tariffs took effect, saying to farmers: “Get ready to start making a lot of agricultural product to be sold INSIDE of the United States.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson also defended the president’s decisions, assuring Americans everything will settle with time.

“As the president said, just have a little patience with this,” Johnson said. “Let it play out, see how it develops, and I think at the end of the day America is going to be better off.”

In response to President Trump’s tariffs, Canada and Mexico have begun implementing their own tariffs and other measures.

The premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, even threatened to stop providing electricity to northern states like New York, Michigan, and Minnesota.